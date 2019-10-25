The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the rape of a woman in Marysville, according to public information officer Leslie Carbah.
At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, medical staff at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital passed along a report to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office from a woman who said she had been raped earlier that day. The incident occurred at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday when the victim woke up to a male friend engaging in sex with her, according to Carbah.
The friend had let her stay overnight at his residence on Lindhurst Avenue. The investigation is ongoing and the suspect has not been arrested, pending results from potential evidence testing which may take a few weeks to complete, Carbah said in an email.