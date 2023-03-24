The Yuba County Office of Education held its 2023 Spelling Bee on Thursday at the Yuba County Government Center in Marysville, giving students in grades 4-8 the opportunity to advance to the California State Spelling Bee in May.
This competition marked the first spelling bee for Yuba County since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Competing students were previously named spelling champions at their schools before moving to the county level. The top two students from both the elementary and junior high school divisions are eligible to compete at the state level.
In preparation for the event, students were given a list of words to practice. However, the competition was not limited to the practice list and increased in difficulty over time, said Kaitie Patterson, who served as the Spell Master on Thursday.
“These words aren’t going to be very easy. I prefer words like ‘corn dog,’ but that’s not going to happen,” Yuba County Superintendent of Schools Francisco Reveles said.
Elementary students were required to orally spell each word. Junior high students were required to write out each word with judges monitoring their progress. The older students were also allowed to miss up to four words before being eliminated.
Words for the elementary division ranged in difficulty between words like “amaze” and “chocolate” to “ferocious” and “gourmet.”
Alexander Hodge, a 9-year-old student from Wheatland Charter Academy on Beale Air Force Base, took first place in this division after successfully spelling “hygiene.” Josie Chitwood of Cordua Elementary School in Marysville was the runner-up.
Hodge said that his mother helped him study a variety of words to prepare for this year’s spelling bee. While he feels nervous to compete at the state level in May, he’ll be “even more happy” to win the next competition.
Out of nine junior high students, Alex Lecair from CORE Charter School in Marysville and Alyssa Campos from the Wheatland Elementary School District took first place and runner-up, respectively. Lecair’s winning word was “chancellor,” and he made it through the entire competition without misspelling a single word.
As an avid reader, Lecair felt excited and prepared to participate in this year’s spelling bee.
“My goal was just to win this (competition). … Everybody did a great job, and congratulations to everyone who made it here,” he said.
Hodge, Chitwood, Lecair and Campos are eligible to compete in the California State Spelling Bee on May 13. A donation from the Sutter-Yuba Association of Realtors will cover each student’s transportation costs.