After 29 years of experience in the Superior Court of California and time spent clerking in Sutter County courts, Bonnie Sloan, court executive officer of the Yuba County Superior Court, is set to retire on Dec. 31.
Yuba County Superior Court Judge Debra L. Givens announced the appointment of Heather Pugh to take over for Sloan on Jan. 1.
According to a release from the court, Pugh has worked in Yuba courts for more than 21 years as a clerk, fiscal analyst, court manager and most recently as assistant CEO.
She received a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Southern New Hampshire University and is expected to complete her master’s certificate in judicial administration from Sacramento State University in 2022, the release said.