Editor’s Note: This is the fourth in a series of articles covering the Yuba County Candidate Forum at the Yuba County Government Center on Jan. 29. Video of the forum can be found on the Appeal-Democrat’s Facebook page.
Measure K’s legality, domestic violence and wildfires are some of the topics discussed during a recent forum that included the seven candidates vying for three seats on the Yuba County Board of Supervisors in the upcoming primary election on March 3.
The candidate forum, hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and Appeal-Democrat, was Jan. 29 at the Yuba County Government Center.
The seats up for grabs on the board are for District 2 (Marysville), District 3 (Olivehurst) and District 4 (south Yuba County). In District 2, incumbent Mike Leahy is running against Don Blaser and Stephen Heter. In District 3, incumbent Doug Lofton is running against Seth Fuhrer. In District 4, candidates include incumbent Gary Bradford and challenger Joe Henderson.
The following is a summary of each candidate’s response:
Q: What’s your stance on Measure K (1 percent sales tax increase)? Was it done properly? Do you think the county will win the court case and be able to use the money? If not, how would the county get by?
Leahy said the court challenged it and the effort was ultimately halted. In the meantime, the board found ways to make some adjustments, which has helped the county’s situation, he said. He said he believes that because the measure was halted, it resulted in officials coming up with creative ways to find a solution.
Heter said he doesn’t believe the measure was marketed properly. He said it was clearly more specific and not a general tax. He said he does feel the county is doing a good job financially at the moment.
Fuhrer said he’s against new taxes and was against Measure K. He said the court was right in finding the measure was fraudulently marketed and that he is glad to hear supervisors are being better stewards of public funds now. He said he would’ve liked that to happen in the beginning to avoid the entire debacle and is sad the county has chosen to appeal the case using more tax dollars.
Lofton said neither he, nor the board, has ever represented Measure K as anything other than a general sales tax. He said the opposing argument on the ballot stated that it was a general fund sales tax that could be used at the board’s discretion. He said he thinks the voters knew exactly what they were voting for and that he disagrees with the court’s decision. He said he believes the county will prevail in the matter.
Bradford said the county intended it to be a general sales tax and the language reflected that. He said the board was clear in that they have control over how the money is spent and that it would be in line with how it typically spends its funding – with over 70 percent going toward public safety. He said he supports the county’s decision to appeal the court’s decision.
Henderson said the court found the measure to be a special tax. He said everyone that looked at the measure objectively could see it was a special tax. He believes when the smoke clears, the courts will uphold the decision.
Blaser said when he looked at the ballot, it read like it was a tax for public safety, but a rebuttal in the argument section said otherwise, so he understands where the confusion was for voters. He said for him, he doesn’t support a new tax going directly into the general fund without a clear indication of how the money will be spent.
Q: By some estimations, domestic violence and related crimes make up a third of felony arrests in the area. What can an elected official do to bring attention and help solve this problem?
Heter said one thing officials can do is meet the people who are being impacted by domestic violence and try and find an advocate for the issues. He used Operation Underground Railroad as an example of a good marketing strategy to address human trafficking and suggested the county look at options for finding local advocates.
Fuhrer said some issues are governmental issues, while most others are societal issues that need creative solutions. He said the county should pair up with entities and organizations that work with domestic violence victims, like Casa de Esperanza, to help educate people about the issue. He said there are different options to pursue, it will just take partnerships with others in the community to get it done.
Lofton said the county could possibly provide additional funding to law enforcement to help solve the issue. He said public outreach is a key to breaking the cycle of domestic violence. He said teaching children earlier rather than later about how to break the cycle is a key piece to helping solve the issue.
Bradford said there are a few things the county can do, including ensuring prosecution to the fullest extent of those committing domestic violence, while also ensuring there is adequate treatment and services for victims. He said it will require a collaboration with agencies and community organizations.
Henderson said one major cause that leads to domestic violence is finances. He said increasing taxes and having a higher cost of living hasn’t helped the situation locally. He said the county would benefit from reaching out to organizations in the community to come up with solutions on how to handle the issue.
Blaser said the area has some great agencies that help address the issue, but often times the care comes after the fact. He said there needs to be earlier interventions, including stronger enforcement. He said programs like mental health services could help in finding solutions to the issue.
Leahy said supervisors can play a part in making things better by setting up special reporting methods and educating the public to raise awareness about the situation. He said the county has expanded its victim witness program to help, so there is progress being made. He said in addition to raising awareness, it’s important to teach people about identifying warning signs.
Q: What measures should the county take to mitigate the possibility of wildfires? What can be done to improve safety for foothill residents?
Fuhrer said supervisors also sit on the Yuba Water Agency board, which has some new programs for controlling and managing properties. He said the county Office of Emergency Services can also improve. He said he was disappointed with how the office handled the flood issue during the Oroville Spillway incident. He said the county needs to be better at getting emergency information out during future events.
Lofton said he’s very excited about the Blue Forest project that the water agency is participating in. He said that effort will help thin the forest in a major way, reducing the watershed’s wildfire hazard. He said the county can also help to encourage the building of biomass facilities in the foothills, which would help with disposing of the waste created by thinning the forest while also allowing for power generation.
Bradford said the Blue Forest Initiative is a pilot program to get private investment for forest cleanup management by selling bonds. He said YWA has been a leader in that effort because less forest fires leads to better water quality, and thinner forest leads to high water quantity. He said YWA recently partnered on an additional program to conduct forest management in the entire watershed.
Henderson said thinning the forest and vegetation management is key to reducing wildfire risk. He said the county can also work to improve its evacuation routes for times of emergency. He said there need to be contingencies in place for routes, as it’s hard to predict where the next emergency will occur.
Blaser said seeing so many dry trees in the forest is a major concern of his. He said it’s hard to mandate people to create green spaces around their homes, but there is an opportunity for education through the county. He said the county is also in dire need of a better assessment of its evacuation routes.
Leahy said both of the forest management projects that the water agency is supporting will benefit the county as a whole. He said the county needs to have a better plan in place in terms of evacuation routes in the event of an emergency. He said the county is working on the issue.
Heter said working with state and federal partners on forest management projects is a big deal, and that clearing the forests is very important. He said supporting biomass is an important piece to the puzzle, as a facility like that in the foothills would have a huge impact on the community. He also credited the efforts underway by the water agency for helping to solve the problem.