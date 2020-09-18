The Yuba County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $244.7 million budget for fiscal year 2020/2021.
Sources of revenue that make up the operational portion of the budget include $68.7 million from the state and federal government, $10.9 million in grant money, $30.6 million from realignment, $62.9 million in other fees, and $39.8 million in general fund revenue, according to County Administrator Kevin Mallen. Sources of revenue are based on what the county anticipates to collect over the fiscal year.
Mallen presented the final budget to supervisors during the Sept. 8 meeting.
General fund revenue includes property tax, sales tax, and other streams of revenue that can be spent at the discretion of the board of supervisors.
“All other funding sources to operate the county are not discretionary and are for a particular purpose,” Mallen said in an email.
For example, building permit fees are part of the $62.9 million in other fees that goes into the county’s revenue.
“Building permit fees can only be used to provide services related to the building permit and the County Board does not have the discretion to use them for another purpose,” Mallen said.
The estimated general fund revenue for fiscal year 2020/2021 is slightly down from the last two years. Mallen said that is due to the county getting more money from tipping fees for waste dumped at Recology from the Camp Fire clean up in the last two fiscal years. The county gets $4.40 per ton of solid waste dumped at the landfill. The county is expecting to get $1.3 million in tipping fees this fiscal year. Last year, the county received $6.82 million in tipping fees and in 2018/2019 it received $5.2 million – much of the increase in tipping fees from the last couple years was due to cleanup of wildfire sites, including Paradise.
Also included in the general fund revenue for 2020/2021 is property tax ($13.8 million), sales tax ($4.2 million) and franchise fees ($1.6 million). Other than tipping fees, all other general fund revenue sources are expected to increase for this fiscal year from last. Unlike some other jurisdictions in the state, Yuba County has seen an increase in sales tax revenue.
“Part of that has to do with online shopping,” Mallen said. “When you purchase things online the point of sale becomes your home residence and so we had a lot of people that were stuck at home shopping instead of traveling out of town to go shopping. So that was a good thing for Yuba County.”
Mallen said around $4 million in unallocated unspent cash from last fiscal year will be added to this fiscal year’s general fund revenue.
Mallen said approximately $220 million of the budget goes toward the operating budget and around $24 million goes toward internal service funds such as insurance costs.
“This annual process is a heavy lift,” Mallen said.
Of the $220 million, $73.6 million goes toward social services, $69.4 million to public protection, and $37.3 million is going to land use. Public protection is where the largest portion of general fund revenue will go toward at $29.7 of $39.8 million (74.84 percent).
Public protection includes the sheriff’s office, county jail, juvenile hall, probation, public defender’s office, district attorney’s office, animal care services, and Ag commissioner’s office.
Some of the projects included in the 2020/2021 budget include construction of the new Tri-County Juvenile Hall, a new taxiway at Yuba County Airport, and designing phase two of the Plumas Lake Boulevard interchange, according to Mallen.
Mallen said costs of health insurance, pensions and workers compensation for county employees have increased significantly over the last several years and continues to climb.
As an example, pensions for miscellaneous employees have increased by 145 percent since 2007/2008 and for public safety employees it has increased over the same time frame by 175 percent.
“So operational costs are going up and the general fund has been going up but we’re doing our best to try and limit those operational costs increases so that we can maximize use of those general fund dollars,” Mallen told the board.