The Yuba County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $500,000 COVID-19 relief grant program for local businesses during its Tuesday meeting, according to a news release.
Businesses may be eligible for up to $15,000 in grant assistance that can cover day-to-day operating expenses such as payroll, rent/mortgage, utilities, equipment, inventory or supplies, replacement of lost revenue since March 13, establishment or expansion of operations to comply with the state order, and more.
The funding for the program dubbed the Small Business Economic Resiliency Grant is coming from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. By the end of August, Yuba County will have received approximately $2.6 million of the estimated $8 million that the county will be allocated from the CARES Act.
Applications will be accepted beginning this Friday at 10 a.m. and continue until Aug. 28 at 3 p.m. or until funds have been exhausted, according to the release. For more information about the program, visit www.yuba.org/coronavirus and click the “Toolkit for Businesses” button. The application can be found on the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation website ysedc.org when the application period opens.