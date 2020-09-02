The Yuba County Board of Supervisors approved COVID-19 relief grant programs worth more than $1 million, according to a news release.
The board approved a $250,000 childcare relief grant program, a $150,000 nonprofit relief grant program, and $330,000 to supplement the ongoing Yuba-Sutter Food Bank Homebound Food Delivery program.
On Aug. 11, the board also approved a $500,000 Small Business Economic Resiliency grant.
Children’s Home Society, in partnership with First 5 Yuba, will administer the childcare program that will provide stipends to licensed childcare providers ranging from $500 to $4,320 per site based on setting type, according to the release.
Nonprofit grants will range from $1,000 to $7,500 and will be administered through Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way.
The food bank program has been feeding vulnerable Yuba-Sutter residents since March.
The funding is also available to provide two premade meals per week from Yuba County restaurants.
The small businesses were able to receive up to $15,000 in assistance as part of the small business grant program, according to the release.