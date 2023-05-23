The Yuba County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning unanimously approved a contract with Lamon Construction Co., Inc. to carry out the Cedar Lane Safe Routes to School improvement project.
Established as part of the Active Transportation Program, Safe Routes to School is a state-funded initiative that works to increase safety for biking and walking to schools and incentivize these modes of transportation. The program prioritizes disadvantaged communities to receive safety improvements.
Officials said that Yuba County received $2.7 million in Active Transportation Program funds for infrastructure construction around Cedar Lane and Alicia Avenue near Cedar Lane Elementary School and New Life Christian School in Olivehurst. Improvements will include new sidewalks, crosswalks, bike lanes and curb ramps.
Obstacles like roadside ditches and power poles in this area currently force pedestrians into roadways, officials said.
According to a staff report, Yuba Water Agency will also provide over $1 million in funding for the project. The agency previously agreed to provide up to $15 million for the county to leverage state funding for infrastructure improvements in Linda and Olivehurst, including the Safe Routes to School program.
Bids for the project were received and opened by county staff on May 8, and Lamon Construction was determined to be the lowest, responsive and responsible bidder.
Officials said that the total cost of the Cedar Lane Safe Routes to School project is over $3.7 million.
The Yuba County Board of Supervisors also unanimously approved to expand the service area of the Yuba County Business Facade Grant program to include commercial corridors of Olivehurst. Under the same motion, the grant program deadline was also extended to Dec. 31.
The county board approved the creation of this grant program in August 2022 to help enhance the appearance of business corridors and improve business performance through external property improvements, officials said. A total of $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds were allocated for the grant, allowing property owners or tenants to receive up to $15,000 per business for eligible reimbursements.
According to a staff report from July 2022, businesses within the Lindhurst Avenue and North Beale Road corridor were prioritized under the Facade Grant program due to its traffic volume and potential for revitalization. With the program’s success, businesses in the Olivehurst Avenue and McGowan Parkway corridor will have access to these grant opportunities.
Officials said that Olivehurst businesses currently experience the same economic conditions and aging facilities previously seen when the grant was introduced. By expanding the service area, the Business Facade Grant Program can continue to enhance economic development,
improve business performance and prevent urban decay within the eligible areas, officials said.
Eligible businesses must use the funds to enhance the corridor's aesthetic appearance through external improvements to their property such as paint, landscaping or siding, parking lot improvements, signage and roofing. Internal improvements including inventory, wages, lease payments and equipment do not qualify for funding.
Qualifying applications are rewarded on a first come, first served basis until grant funds have been exhausted, officials said.