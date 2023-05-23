The Yuba County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning unanimously approved a contract with Lamon Construction Co., Inc. to carry out the Cedar Lane Safe Routes to School improvement project.

Established as part of the Active Transportation Program, Safe Routes to School is a state-funded initiative that works to increase safety for biking and walking to schools and incentivize these modes of transportation. The program prioritizes disadvantaged communities to receive safety improvements.

