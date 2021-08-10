The Yuba County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved several resolutions Tuesday that reallocated travel trailers previously used to shelter homeless individuals who tested positive with COVID-19.
Chaya Galicia, homeless and housing project manager for Yuba County Health and Human Services, presented the six resolutions to the board during its regular meeting on Tuesday morning.
Galicia provided an overview of how the county obtained the 25 travel trailers. Health and Human Services received five travel trailers from the California Department of General Services for the Project Roomkey initiative as a resource to operationalize emergency non-congregate shelters as part of the county’s response to COVID-19. Project Roomkey provides non-congregate shelter options for people experiencing homelessness in order to protect human life and minimize strain on health care system capacity.
In order to receive Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding, the county had to be able to provide non-congregate shelter to 15 percent of its homeless population. The county purchased an additional 20 travel trailers; 17 through CARES funding and three through Public Health Emergency Preparedness COVID-19 funding.
Galicia said local shelters and motels were able to handle the number of homeless individuals in the community who contracted COVID-19 and many of the trailers went unused. The 25 trailers will be reallocated to the following agencies in order to be used to serve a public purpose following the board’s approval.
Habitat for Humanity will receive 13 trailers to help with the operation of a permanent housing trailer project. One travel trailer will be reallocated to the Marysville Police Department to be used to shelter the caretaker of the Marysville Cemetery. The Yuba County Airport will receive two trailers to be used as an office and overnight shelter for airport staff. Two shelters will be reallocated to Yuba County Community Development to be used as an overnight shelter for the caretaker and security staff of Sycamore Ranch. The Yuba-Sutter Fair Heritage Foundation will receive five trailers that will be used at the fairgrounds for disaster response predominantly for Yuba County residents. Two trailers will be reallocated to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office to be used as remote field offices for deputy staff, according to a board of supervisors staff report.