During a Yuba County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, a motion to approve a contract between Yuba County Health and Human Services and Public Health Institute Tracing Health Systems to hire additional COVID-19 contact tracers failed after three of the supervisors present did not second the motion.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu presented the contract to the board during its Tuesday morning meeting. Supervisor Gary Bradford made a motion to approve the contract and a second was not made by the remaining supervisors: Seth Fuhrer, Don Blaser and Andy Vasquez. Supervisor Randy Fletcher was absent on Tuesday.
The contract would have allowed Yuba County to add eight trained contact investigator/contact tracers (CI/CT) and a team supervisor. The $650,000 proposed contract would have been fully funded by the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Expansion grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
All 50 states received an allocation and the state then allocated funding to Yuba County. Luu said the contract would not have had any impact on Yuba County’s general fund.
Yuba County currently has three full-time health and human services staff assigned for contact investigation and tracing.
Contact investigation and contact tracing are done separately for each county. On Oct. 8, six contact investigating and tracing staff assigned to the county by the California Department of Public Health will complete their scheduled assignment.
“The Yuba County Health and Human Services Department does not have sufficient specialized staffing to support this required and critical function,” Luu said in an email Tuesday afternoon. “... If this support goes away without an extension, then Yuba County Public Health’s ability to respond timely and appropriately to COVID-19 cases and even COVID-19 outbreaks will be affected.”
Luu said while the rate of new cases has improved recently, contact tracers are dealing with about 30 new cases per day and at the recent peak about 80 cases per day.
“Our staff couldn’t handle that,” Luu told the board.
She said staff had to utilize mass text messages instead of calling people when new cases were at their peak. Fuhrer questioned why contact tracers were needed when cases were improving in the area.
Luu said the improvement could be short-lived with the upcoming holidays and said if the tiered system were still in place, Yuba County would still be in “deep purple” based on new cases and high test positivity.
“We’re definitely not out of the woods ... It’s very much peaks and valleys,” Luu said.
Fuhrer said Tuesday afternoon that a personal doctor’s advice is sufficient and that contact tracing wasn’t adding much value.
“I know most people are in favor of spending state and federal funds when available,” Fuhrer said in an email. “I prefer not to waste taxpayer money regardless of the source.”
At the last board meeting, Fuhrer said he wanted the board to consider an emergency ordinance that protects the unvaccinated by fining businesses if they unjustly discriminate against those who are unvaccinated. An ad hoc committee was created to work with county counsel, but no ordinance was on the agenda for consideration on Tuesday.
“My hope is there are no further mandates but if there are, the board will revisit the issue to protect our citizens,” Fuhrer said.
Vasquez asked Luu if health and human services were offering treatment options. Luu said health and human services is responsible for identifying positive cases, providing information about isolation, advising people of symptoms to watch for when to contact medical providers, and contacting possible contacts.
Later on Tuesday, Vasquez said there are treatments such as hydroxychloroquine that can help treat COVID-19. In July, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cautioned against the use of hydroxychloroquine outside of a hospital setting to treat COVID-19.
He said money should be spent on effective treatment and not contact tracing.
“I feel that we need to spend money where it does the most good,” Vasquez said.
Bradford said he believes the contract would be good for the county and hopes it will be brought before the board at a future meeting. He said the state requires public health to perform contact tracing not only for COVID-19, but also for other infectious diseases.
“Currently, we have very limited staff performing that effort,” Bradford said in an email. “This contract would have bolstered our resources to provide this valuable public health function, without additional cost to the county.”
Luu said contact investigation and contact tracing is foundational to public health’s mission of communicable disease control and prevention. She said the approach extends to diseases such as tuberculosis, pertussis, syphilis, and gonorrhea.
“Only through quickly identifying who is positive and who is at risk due to close contact exposures can we stop the chain of transmission,” Luu said. “... Without robust CI/CT staffing resources, there is real risk of uncontrolled communicable diseases transmission, including that of COVID-19.”
In other business:
– The board unanimously approved the final adoption of the 2021/22 fiscal year budget. On Sept. 14, the board completed the final budget hearings and approved the results of those hearings. Bradford said the vote on Tuesday was a formality as the board previously adopted the budget.
The law required the board to formally adopt the fiscal year budget by Oct. 2.
Local COVID-19 update
It was reported Tuesday that a fully-vaccinated Yuba County resident in their mid-50s died of COVID-19. The individual had significant underlying medical conditions, according to Yuba County spokesperson Rachel Rosenbaum.
The death brings the total number of local deaths from COVID-19 to 210. As of Tuesday, 60 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 15 were in the intensive care unit. There were 978 active cases as of Tuesday. Test positivity in Sutter County was at 11.9 percent and 12.7 percent in Yuba County for the week of Sept. 7-13, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.