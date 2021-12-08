After a unanimous vote Monday night, Yuba County Board of Supervisors selected a new map for its five district boundaries with a final and formal vote slated for next week.
At the special public meeting, supervisors chose map “Option No. 3,” which was developed by county staff following several weeks of public and board input, according to a news release from the county.
Once every 10 years following a Census, the county is required by law to balance district populations. Since 2010, Yuba County Board of Supervisors District 1 and District 4, representing primarily Linda and Plumas Lake, grew significantly, while the other three districts saw only limited growth, according to the release. District 5, which represents the foothill communities, had the most dramatic expansion, in terms of geography, in order to represent enough residents to balance with the populations of the other four districts.
“The real challenge was to adjust map boundaries in a manner that reflects preferences provided by both the public and Board members, while still making sense in terms of where various communities and neighborhoods lay within those boundaries,” said Yuba County Administrator Kevin Mallen in the release. “On top of that, we took great care to do all that we could to line up proposed district boundaries with other existing voting districts, such as water and fire districts, to avoid confusions when multiple agencies have items on a ballot.”
Mallen presented the map to the board Monday with a recap of redistricting efforts that began in September.
The new map can be viewed online at www.yuba.org/redistricting. The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a final special redistricting public meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 1:30 p.m. in the Yuba County Government Center, 915 8th St., Marysville.