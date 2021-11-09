Yuba County Supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday to support improved transportation infrastructure through the Goldfields Parkway Project.
Mike Lee with Community Development and Services said Caltrans has gotten out of the freeway building business and due to exorbitant estimated costs will not pursue a Marysville bypass. The county is working on developing an expressway through east Linda that would be a local-road alternative, owned and operated by the county. The terminus points would be at the McGowan Interchange and Highway 65 on the south and near Plantz Road and Highway 20 on the north.
“Essentially bypassing Marysville,” Lee said.
By getting the board’s support on the project, Lee said the county will now look to garner support from the city of Marysville, the Sacramento Area Council of Governments and the Butte County Association of Governments to help with securing state and federal funding to go forward.
Over the last 15 years, the county has acquired rights of way for the segment of Goldfields Parkway between Erle Road and Hammonton Smartsville Road. The segment between Erle Road and North Beale Road has been constructed and construction of the segment between North Beale Road and Hammonton Smartsville Road is expected to be completed in the next couple of years, according to a staff report.
Woodruff Lane, Ramirez Road and Matthews Lane are the local roads that would provide the connection to Highway 70, providing Highway 70 traffic with a local alternative to bypass Marysville. Lee said Caltrans is currently in the process of widening Highway 70 in different phases that include a section that leads into Marysville.
Lee said the segment between Hammonton Smartsville Road to Highway 20 is estimated to cost $100 million and the segment that would be a bridge over the river could cost between $30-40 million.
“This is a great alternative at this point,” Supervisor Randy Fletcher said.
County Administrator Kevin Mallen said a traffic analysis done in 2011 that considered the Goldfields Parkway Project estimated that the project would cut traffic in Marysville by a quarter by 2030.
Pamela Warmack with the local organization “Keep 70 Safe” voiced concern about the alternative project citing the cost of building and maintaining roads and bridges and the impact that would have on taxpayers.
“We’re not a county with deep pockets,” Warmack said.
She said the county should push Caltrans for a bypass that would divert state highway traffic around Marysville instead of onto local roads.
“Is this really the best we can do? I think we can do better,” Warmack said. “I think we must do better.”
In other business:
-Supervisors held a public hearing on the process of redrawing supervisorial lines. Mallen presented two map options that even out the population in each of the five districts. Yuba County grew by approximately 10,000 people in the last 10 years and did not grow evenly, according to Mallen.
The goal is to get all five districts around a population of 16,300 people while taking into consideration communities of interests and other elected special districts that could be affected.
“It becomes a pretty complex equation,” Mallen said.
Option 1 continued the trend from 2010 of extending District 2 into more of West Linda. District 2 is primarily the city of Marysville which has a population of about 12,000 people. The district needs to add approximately 4,300 people to hit the 16,300 goal, Mallen said. In this option, District 3 would pick up population in the northern Plumas Lake area and District 4 would shrink and lose that northern section to District 3. District 5 would pick up more population in the eastern side of Linda.
Option 2 adds to District 2 by going north of Marysville instead of into West Linda. This would lead to District 1 pulling in more of West Linda. Plumas Lake would be entirely in District 4 in this option.
During public comment, District 5 resident Rick Teegarden said Option 2 would change so many things in District 5 related to elected school board positions. Another member of the public voiced support for Option 2 as it would keep Plumas Lake together.
Mallen said input from the public and supervisors would be taken into consideration as the process continues. The next public hearing is Dec. 6. On that date supervisors will direct staff as to which map they prefer. The goal is to adopt the new map on Dec. 14. To provide input or for more information, visit yuba.org/redistricting.
-Supervisors unanimously approved the sheriff’s office entering a contract for $70,853.60 over the next six years to pay for 57 body-worn cameras. Sheriff Wendell Anderson presented the contract to the board and said the contract was already budgeted for in the fiscal year budget. Through the agreement, all patrol deputies will wear body cameras. The goal with the agreement is to move the department into the 21st century and increase transparency, Anderson said. He said the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office has not used body cameras before, but that the department participated in a pilot program for body-worn cameras over a 60-day period. Anderson said the agreement with LensLock for the cameras was a “bargain” compared to other quotes.
“I’m excited to see what happens,” Anderson said.