At today’s meeting, the Yuba County Board of Supervisors will offer their written responses to the 2018-2019 grand jury report for Animal Care Services, Life Building Center, Olivehurst Public Utilities District, Yuba-Sutter Transit and Jail Reports.
With the release of each grand jury report, the Board of Supervisors works with the County Administrator’s Office to develop written responses to the various items reviewed by the jurors.
“Our grand jury over the years has maintained a solid reputation for thoroughly examining programs that are deeply important to our residents,” said Russ Brown, Yuba County’s communications and legislative affairs coordinator. “The role they play is deeply important to holding our actions accountable.”
Brown said, overall, the current report had good things to say about programs that fall under the county’s jurisdiction.
“There are certainly times when the county has not agreed with grand jury findings, and this year there are a couple of examples of this in the response to the Yuba-Sutter Transit portion,” Brown said.
Also on the agenda is the planned approval of an agreement with Chico State Enterprises for the “Yuba County Kids Get Cookin’!” project, for the term of Sept. 1 through June 30, 2020.
“We are very aware that many young residents of Yuba County struggle to maintain healthy lifestyles, and too often the result is obesity and the serious health challenges that go along with the condition,” Brown said. “The contract before the Board of Supervisors would build on Health and Human Services’ successful relationship with Chico State Enterprises, which currently provides nutrition and physical activity education to area children.”
He said the K-12 program will empower children to focus more on understanding which foods are healthy and establish healthy eating habits.
The board is scheduled to approve a Memorandum of Understanding with participating agencies for Yuba County’s Response to Commercially Sexually Exploited Children/Youth Protocol.
“The commercial sexual exploitation of children and youth is a high concern for our communities and, certainly, for the various agencies in and around Yuba County that work to protect those young lives,” Brown said. “This item on the board agenda frames up the ways these agencies will work together to address this ongoing and complex issue.”