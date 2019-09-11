PG&E recently proposed its plans to reorganize as part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process. Under the proposal, the company said it would meet its commitment to fairly compensate wildfire victims.
Yuba County, along with 13 other public entities impacted by wildfires in the recent past, which PG&E was found to be at fault for, reached a settlement a few months ago totaling $1 billion for damages incurred. Yuba County is expected to receive more than $12.5 million for impacts related to last year’s Camp Fire and the Cascade Fire in 2017, and CAO Robert Bendorf said the recent proposal won’t likely change that.
“We don’t foresee the reorganization having any impact,” Bendorf said. “We aren’t sure when we would receive the settlement award. It could be up to a year or beyond.”
PG&E announced its reorganization plans on Monday. Kristi Jourdan, a spokesperson for the company, said the plan essentially identifies, as part of the Chapter 11 process, how PG&E will pay for the claims filed against the company.
“It’s a critical step in a multi-step process as the company works to fairly compensate wildfire victims and emerge from Chapter 11 while continuing to improve safety and operational performance,” Jourdan said. “Filing a plan of reorganization is a standard part of the Chapter 11 process. The plan will be updated as developments require.”
Some of the key commitments in the plan include:
– Compensation of wildfire victims and insurance subrogation claimants of up to $16.9 billion.
– Payment of $1 billion in full settlement of claims by certain public entities.
– Payment in full, with interest, of all pre-petition-funded debt obligations, all pre-petition trade claims and employee-related claims.
– Future participation in the state wildfire fund established by Assembly Bill 1054 and satisfaction of requirements in order to participate by the deadline of June 30, 2020.
“PG&E’s plan to compensate wildfire victims and survivors should be the starting point,” said state Sen. Jim Nielsen. “Thousands of wildfire victims, survivors and their loved ones suffered tremendous loss and this should be the beginning of the conversation, not the end. In the final analysis, the victims must be the priority.”
In order for the proposal to move forward, the plan must first be approved by the bankruptcy court and the California Public Utilities Commission. Jourdan said the CPUC and bankruptcy court are likely to discuss the plan at their respective meetings this month.