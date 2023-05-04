The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a 26-year-old Challenge woman who was arrested Tuesday could be responsible for stealing property and mail from multiple victims in multiple counties, including Yuba County.

According to officials, an investigation into a stolen utility trailer and generator at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of Country Heights Dr. in the Penn Valley area led to the recovery of additional alleged stolen property and mail “involving potentially more than a dozen additional victims from multiple counties,” officials said.

Tags

Recommended for you