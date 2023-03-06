GoatGirl

Yuba County Animal Care Services Manager Heather Nall is pictured with a baby goat she recently helped deliver.

 

 Courtesy of Yuba County Sheriff’s Department

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said that an Animal Care Services employee recently helped a pregnant goat deliver its babies after its owner was discovered to not be at home.

According to a department post on social media, a report was received about a “goat in distress at a residence in Linda.” 

