The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said that an Animal Care Services employee recently helped a pregnant goat deliver its babies after its owner was discovered to not be at home.
According to a department post on social media, a report was received about a “goat in distress at a residence in Linda.”
Yuba County Animal Care Services Manager Heather Nall apparently quickly responded to the call and noticed that a “goat was having complications while giving birth to her two babies.”
Because the owner of the goat wasn’t home, according to officials, Nall transported the pregnant goat to Animal Care Services, where she was credited with being able to help deliver the baby goats.
Officials said one of the baby goats that were delivered did not survive, but the remaining baby goat and its mother were eventually reunited with the owners.