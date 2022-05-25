Yuba Feather Elementary School was the only school in Yuba County that received the 2022 Pivotal Practice Award for its efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Courtney Tompkins, public information officer for Marysville Joint Unified School District, the school received the award from the California Department of Education for “going above and beyond to make sure their students stayed connected” during the pandemic.
“This award is proof of the unbelievably hard work and effort that this staff does to ensure that the children of this community are getting the best education possible,” Principal Duane Triplett said in a statement. “Due to lack of or limited internet connection for many of our families, we couldn’t do Zoom meets or Google Classroom so we shifted and the teachers recorded lessons, which we duplicated on thumb drives, and then coordinated distribution with food service days.”
Tompkins said the Pivotal Practice Award took the place of the annual California Distinguished Schools Program. The Pivotal Practice Award was used to “celebrate districts and schools that implemented an innovative practice” during the 2020/21 school year, a time when California required schools to offer distance learning.
“During distance learning, Mr. Triplett said teachers worked long days to record lessons, paraprofessionals helped make videos for intervention, and special education teachers made videos and brought kids in every day to work with them,” Tompkins said. “The teachers were also available on campus to answer questions and say hello to their students as well as offer any assistance they might need. At that time, he said, they had about 150 students. He also credited the MJUSD technology department with helping get thumb drive duplicators, chrome books, and ample equipment to make it all happen.”
Triplett said it was a “huge effort” and that he was glad the team was being recognized for it.