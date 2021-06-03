The Yuba Feather Museumwill reopen after being closed for about a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lynette Wood, a docent with the museum, said the Forbestown site includes the museum itself along with a replica village.
Wood said the museum is mainly centered around gold mining in the 1800s, the logging industry and more.
Gold Trader Flat is a replica village of an 1800s gold mining town and includes things like a saloon, mercantile, livery, blacksmith and more. New this year to the village is the opening of an 1800s representation of a Chinese laundry and store that served Chinese miners of the day.
Wood said the museum will be reopening for the summer on June 5. The museum was unable to open last year due to COVID-19 – which she said did give them time to open new exhibits but, while people were isolated, they weren’t able to get together and work on the museum.
“So we had a lot of work to do to clean up the town,” Wood said.
For the museum’s opening day, festivities will include a Parade of Heroes, honoring the agencies that helped the communities during wildfires in 2020.
She said they also have faced challenges due to wildfires last year.
“The fires crept up within a mile of Forbestown and it burned out Berry Creek and a lot of people we kind of relied on to do a lot of things were in those communities and now they’re not,” Wood said. “We wanted to do our heroes parade to honor the people who pretty much saved us.”
Following the parade, the village will be open and there will also be a peddlers fair after the veterans’ flag raising.
Wood said those interested in having a table at the peddlers fair can call the museum at 675-1025 up until the day before the event – table space is available for $10.
The opening day event on June 5 will begin with the parade at noon and other festivities will last until 4 p.m.
Admission to the museum and village is free – donations and proceeds go toward the museum and interpretive village, which are supported entirely through private memberships and donations and maintained by volunteers.
The museum will be open from June 5 through August each Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Throughout the summer, Wood said they will have different demonstrations such as weaving, packing a donkey and possibly a blacksmith operating at the shop.
She said there will also be ice cream socials on the third Sunday of June, July and August from 1-3 p.m.
Those interested in volunteering or participating are encouraged to reach out to the museum, Wood said.
The Yuba Feather Museum is located at 19096 New York Flat Road, Forbestown.