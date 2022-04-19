On Monday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore announced the North Yuba River watershed as one of the 10 initial landscapes funded for the U.S. Forest Service’s 10-year Wildfire Crisis Strategy implementation.
The strategy, launched earlier this year, outlines the need to treat up to an additional 20 million acres on national forest lands and up to an additional 30 million acres of other federal, state, Tribal, private and family lands over the next decade. The approximately 313,000-acre North Yuba landscape is expected to receive significant federal investment beginning this year as part of that strategy.
According to the Yuba Water Agency, the North Yuba Forest Partnership (NYFP) was formed in 2019 to improve and protect the health of the forests and communities in the North Yuba River watershed.
“We are thrilled that the North Yuba landscape has been selected as an early priority area to implement the strategy,” Matt Millar, National Forest Foundation’s Sierra Nevada program senior manager, said in a statement. “With this national support, the partnership’s effective methods to increase the resilience of our forests, economies and communities can become a model for the nation.”
The North Yuba landscape stretches from New Bullards Bar Reservoir in Yuba County up to the Sierra Crest along Highway 49 in Sierra County.
Yuba Water Agency said the partnership is using the latest science to integrate multiple stakeholder priorities into projects with the objective of accomplishing forest restoration and wildfire risk reduction at a landscape scale. Planned activities include meadow restoration, ecological thinning of forest density and prescribed fire, the agency said.
“With this support from the federal government and each partner’s unique resources, we can advance work on the ground sooner and at an unprecedented landscape scale,” Melinda Booth, executive director at South Yuba River Citizens League, said in a statement.
Yuba Water Agency said that by mitigating the risk of high-intensity wildfires and restoring forest health, the NYFP will protect a variety of vital resources, including wildlife habitat, water supply, opportunities for recreation, as well as multiple communities.
“We thank Secretary Vilsack and Chief Moore for joining forces with us to move forward with this important work, which will protect our communities and water supplies by reducing the risk of high-intensity wildfires,” Willie Whittlesey, Yuba Water Agency’s general manager, said in a statement.
Members of the NYFP include Blue Forest Conservation, the National Forest Foundation, the Tahoe National Forest, Yuba Water Agency, the South Yuba River Citizens League, Sierra County, the Camptonville Community Partnership, Nevada City Rancheria, and The Nature Conservancy.
For more information about the North Yuba landscape and the North Yuba Forest Partnership, visit yubaforest.org.