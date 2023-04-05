YGCareer.jpg

A Yuba County Probations officer arm wrestles a student at Yuba Gardens Intermediate School in Olivehurst during the school’s career fair on Wednesday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Students at Yuba Gardens Intermediate School in Olivehurst met with workers from nearly 20 different fields for the school’s annual career day on Wednesday.

Middle school students were able to connect with people from a diverse set of fields from firefighters and real estate agents to tattoo artists and barbers. Wednesday marked the school’s first career fair event since the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Tags

Recommended for you