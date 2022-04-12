In an effort to help promote Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Yuba County Health and Human Services department is encouraging the public to participate in its #YubaWearsBlue4Kids campaign throughout the month of April.
William Bradley, a media and community engagement specialist with the department, said the campaign is an effort to help spread awareness of child abuse. To assist with that initiative, the department is asking people to wear blue every Friday and share that effort on social media.
“If your place of work or family takes a group photo wearing blue, we may use it in some of our internal communication materials,” Bradley said.
If you don’t want to use social media, then Bradley said people can email their participation to hhsd_outreach@co.yuba.ca.us.