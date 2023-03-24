The Yuba River Endowment, a nonprofit organization created by Yuba County farmers, presented representatives of the Regional Emergency Shelter Team (REST) with a $30,000 donation Tuesday.
The endowment, which recently has made several large donations to FFA programs at area schools, said the “largest single donation REST has ever received” will help pay for the group’s van.
“I instantly got goosebumps,” REST Director Nick Anderson said in a statement. “We desperately needed the van to transport people from Hands of Hope to our partner churches each night. We had enough to put a down payment and we had faith our community would continue to support our efforts enough to eventually pay off the van. This donation from the Yuba River Endowment is nothing short of a miracle.”
According to the endowment, “REST partners with local churches and faith-based organizations to provide cold weather shelter and warm meals to families, single women and couples” who are experiencing homelessness in the Yuba-Sutter area. The group, the endowment said, takes an “active role in helping participants become housed and connect with other vital community resources to get back on their feet.” REST is credited with filling more than 2,800 beds each winter and providing an equal number of dinners and breakfasts.
“Most of us had no idea the vital role REST plays for our local homeless women and children,” Yuba River Endowment Board Member Mike Filice said in a statement. “Our community is blessed to have the dedicated men and women of REST and their partner organizations. They are truly our unsung heroes.”
Since its formation in late 2019, the Yuba River Endowment said it has donated more than $500,000 to support Yuba County ag education, provide food resources, veterans support, and more.
“As farmers, we believe in a hand up, not a hand out,” Filice said. “Hearing REST’s success stories of local homeless women getting off the streets and rebuilding their lives is amazing, and we are honored to be a small part of helping this amazing group with their mission.”