Representatives from the Yuba River Endowment awarded a $30,000 donation on Wednesday to the Yuba-Sutter Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) in what was highlighted as the “largest single donation TIP has ever received.”
According to officials with TIP, the program currently has 30 volunteers who provide immediate emotional and practical support to survivors of tragedy. The volunteers cover both Yuba and Sutter counties, serving all 35 emergency agencies and Adventist Health/Rideout hospital.
“To say we were shocked is an understatement,” TIP Director Lisamarie Helmer said in a statement. “During COVID we were not able to hold our annual fundraiser, but our volunteers did not miss a day on the job. We are extremely grateful to the Yuba River Endowment for giving this amazing organization a solid financial foundation again.”
According to officials, TIP volunteers are available at all times throughout the year. They respond to tragedies such as accidents, suicides, homicides, drownings and fires. There are currently 14 regional chapters of TIP in the nation that serve more than 250 cities. The Yuba-Sutter TIP chapter is the only one that is completely funded by donations, officials said.
“Most of us had no idea the vital role TIP volunteers play for our local first responders,” Yuba River Endowment President Al Lassaga said in a statement. “Our community is blessed to have a TIP chapter, and these dedicated men and women. They are truly our unsung heroes.”
The Yuba River Endowment is a nonprofit organization that was created by Yuba County farmers who felt they had a right to the water that flows on the Yuba River. Proceeds from water transfers help fund the endowment. Since it was formed in 2019, the endowment said it has donated more than $300,000 to support Yuba County ag education, provide food resources, offer veterans support, and more.
“As farmers, we are long-term members of the community,” Lassaga said. “Our roots are here and if there’s something we can help with, we’re going to do it.”
To learn more about TIP and an upcoming volunteer training opportunity on July 28, visit www.yubasuttertip.org. Yuba River Endowment can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/yubariverendowment.