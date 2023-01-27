In its continued support of area students, the Yuba River Endowment recently presented a $40,000 donation to the Wheatland Union High School FFA program.

Officials with the endowment said half of the funds will “cover out-of-pocket expenses for FFA students to attend Field Day and State competitions for the current school year, and the other half to help with program expenses.” The funds are expected to go toward farm supplies, jackets and travel costs for the program’s 320 FFA students to participate in upcoming field trips and competitions.

