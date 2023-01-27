In its continued support of area students, the Yuba River Endowment recently presented a $40,000 donation to the Wheatland Union High School FFA program.
Officials with the endowment said half of the funds will “cover out-of-pocket expenses for FFA students to attend Field Day and State competitions for the current school year, and the other half to help with program expenses.” The funds are expected to go toward farm supplies, jackets and travel costs for the program’s 320 FFA students to participate in upcoming field trips and competitions.
“FFA at Wheatland High School is a vital part of our ag program, but we are not able to cover out-of-pocket expenses for students to attend competitions,” Wheatland Union High School FFA Advisor Melissa Taylor said in a statement. “The Yuba River Endowment funding will allow all of our students who qualify for FFA events to attend those events, and also allow us to complete much needed infrastructure projects at our school farm.”
Yuba River Endowment, a nonprofit organization created by Yuba County farmers to benefit county residents, also has its 2023 scholarship application available for any graduating senior from a Yuba County high school or any Yuba County resident who will be attending a college or trade school next year.