On Thursday, the Future Farmers of America (FFA) Marysville chapter received a $40,000 donation from the nonprofit organization Yuba River Endowment to fund both the chapter and national competition team.
Board members from the Endowment presented the donation to FFA students at Marysville High School.
Chapter President Anthony Spallino said that the Endowment has provided funds to send FFA competition teams to college competitions and career development events over the past few years. Being involved in these competitions allows FFA students to learn more about agriculture and leadership within the organization, Spallino said.
The Endowment previously donated $20,000 to the chapter to help send the team to the National FFA Convention in 2020, but the team was unable to compete due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were used the following year instead, Spallino said.
The Yuba River Endowment was established in 2019 by farmers in Yuba County who perform water transfers through Yuba Water Agency. These farmers have a right to the water that flows in the Yuba River which is used to provide the required flow levels to protect endangered species of fish and serve drought-stricken areas, officials said. The group is able to take funds from this process and funnel it to the Endowment along with several other community based organizations, said Mike Filice, board member for the Yuba River Endowment.
During the presentation, Filice delivered a check initially totalling $20,000 with half of the funds going toward the chapter and the other half being used to send the competition team to the National Convention. Soon after presenting the check, Filice revealed that the Endowment is doubling its donation for a total of $40,000.
“We want to make these donations because this is a good place to give back to the community and invest in our youths,” Filice said.
This donation will allow the FFA chapter to send 19 members along with three chaperones to this year’s National Convention in Indiana.
“I want to make a huge thank you to Yuba River Endowment for their generosity and the kind donation for our National FFA Convention trip and for our chapter. Thanks to this donation, 19 of our members will be able to learn about the organization and undergo many ventures that we are sure to never forget, and of course, make some truly everlasting memories in the organization. You are truly making a large impact on this chapter,” said FFA Chapter Reporter Jesus Ochoa.
Yuba College donation
The Yuba River Endowment also donated $10,000 to the Yuba College Emergency Fund on Sept. 20 to give up to $500 to students facing hardships that impact their ability to continue school.
The college’s Emergency Fund is raised entirely through donations and provides an average of $9,000 each year to students in need, officials said.
“Our Emergency Fund is truly a vital resource for every student who has received money from it. When I donate to the College, it’s where my money goes,” Yuba College President, Dr. Tawny Dotson said in a statement. “It could be a student who needs a new tire, or a student who needs to pay for a hotel after an evacuation. It’s that few hundred dollars that allows a student to continue towards their education goal, instead of having to quit school to take extra work shifts.”
According to the Yuba College Emergency Fund website, students must submit an application detailing their financial hardship and how Yuba College can assist them in order to receive financial aid.
Payment is then dispersed to a service provider such as a utility company, rental agency or Yuba College’s bookstore, the website said.
The Endowment has donated over $300,000 to community organizations since its establishment including Yuba County ag organizations, food resources, veterans support and education funds, officials said.
“After meeting with Dr. Dotson and hearing the needs of our local college students, the Emergency Fund really stood out as the way to make a significant difference in the life of a student,” Filice said in a statement. “While a few hundred dollars is not catastrophic to most of us, it is to some. If this money can help even a few students succeed and reach their education goal, it will be more than worth the investment.”