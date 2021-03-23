The Yuba River Endowment recently presented the Foothill Food Pantry with 3,000 pounds of locally grown rice, which is enough for three to four months of food distributions.
The donated rice was a portion of last month’s donation to the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, which saw a total of 7,800 bags of rice donated.
“We usually receive perishable goods that must be used within days,” said Lisa Mulder, president of the Foothill Food Pantry, in a press release. “This rice is a fantastic long-lasting staple that our community will be excited to receive.”
The pantry – located at 10775 Texas Hill Road, Dobbins – serves about 120 families during their weekly food distribution event. Last year, the location distributed over 4,100 food boxes. The pantry was originally founded over 30 years ago by the Lake Francis Grange and officially became a nonprofit organization in 2015. Distribution events are held every Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m.
“Food insecurity in the foothills has always been an issue,” said Yuba River Endowment Vice President Joe Maslan in a press release. “The Yuba River Endowment board is committed to helping our most severely disadvantaged residents.”
The endowment was established by Yuba County farmers who have a right to water that flows on the Yuba River – the farmers’ water generate proceeds through water transfers that ultimately provide the funding for the nonprofit organization. Since its formation in 2019, it has donated over $160,000 to various efforts throughout the Yuba-Sutter community.
The Foothill Food Pantry is currently in need of donations and volunteer support. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/foothillfoodpantryCA. For more information about the Yuba River Endowment, visit www.facebook.com/yubariverendowment.