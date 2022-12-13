Following its trend of donating large sums to local students and farming education initiatives, the nonprofit organization Yuba River Endowment announced the opening of a $50,000 scholarship fund for Yuba County students and residents.
Up to 20 applicants will be individually awarded $2,500 to fund their continuing education at any college or trade school, officials said.
“Starting a scholarship has been a priority since we formed the Yuba River Endowment,” Mike Filice, a Yuba River Endowment board member, said in a statement. "It was important to the Board that as many Yuba County students and residents as possible are eligible to apply, and that any avenue of study was respected.”
In order to qualify, an applicant must either be a resident of Yuba County or be enrolled at a Yuba County high school, according to the scholarship guidelines. Applicants must also be planning to attend, or continue at, a trade school, junior college, or college in the fall of 2023. No minimum GPA is required, officials said.
By applying, applicants must submit an overview of their work experience, extracurricular activities and goals for the future. Two letters of recommendation are required along with a copy of the applicant’s transcripts, officials said.
Applicants must also write around 100 words for two short answer questions.
The first question asks them to write a response explaining their career goals and why they are pursuing them. The second asks them to describe their connection to Yuba County through different avenues such as a favorite memory, formative experience or family heritage.
Applicants will be selected in February 2023 and winners will be announced in April, officials said. Awards will be paid directly to the recipients after they submit an official class schedule that shows the student is enrolled for fall 2023 courses.
The Yuba River Endowment was established in 2019 by farmers in Yuba County who perform water transfers through Yuba Water Agency. Since its formation in late 2019, the Yuba River Endowment has donated over $400,000 to support Yuba County ag education, provide food resources, veteran’s support and other charitable causes, officials said.
Applications for the Yuba River Endowment scholarship fund for 2023 are available now through Jan. 31, 2023. Interested applicants can apply online at www.farmersgivingback.com. A PDF application is also available on the website and can be emailed along with other scholarship materials to scholarships@farmersgivingback.com.