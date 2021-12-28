Yuba River Endowment donated $3,000 in cash and Christmas gifts earlier this month to the First Presbyterian Church Food Pantry of Marysville for children served by the pantry.
Included with the donation were 30 additional gifts provided by the Sutter High Rifle Team, a news release said.
Because of the donations, each child served by the pantry was able to receive two gifts during its holiday distribution.
“We always try and give each child a present in their holiday food basket,” said Judy McLeod, pantry coordinator, in the release. “Last year we were days from our distribution and did not have enough gifts. The Endowment answered our prayers with a donation. This year we have even a greater need, and the Endowment has given so much more. We are truly humbled by their generosity.”
Yuba River Endowment is a nonprofit organization that was created by Yuba County farmers in 2019. According to the release, Yuba River Endowment has donated more than $230,000 to local organizations, including the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, Veterans Stand Down and Yuba County FFA and 4-H programs.
“Our motto for the Endowment is ‘Local Farmers Giving Back,’” said Steve Waltz, local farmer and Yuba River Endowment board member. “As farmers, there is no better way for us to give back, then to feed folks during the holidays and make sure that as many children as possible have a special gift to open on Christmas morning.”
The First Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, located at 1905-C Covillaud St. in Marysville, serves 50 to 60 families and about 40 homeless during its weekly food distribution event.
To donate to the First Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, call 530-742-5541.