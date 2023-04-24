The Yuba River Endowment board unanimously approved recently an increase to this year’s scholarship fund, which will now help 32 Yuba County students.
Previously, this year’s fund was $50,000 and up to 20 students were eligible to receive scholarships. With the change, $71,500 will be available for 32 students.
The application process for students launched in late 2022, endowment officials said. To be eligible to apply for a scholarship, an applicant’s primary residence needed to be in Yuba County, or the applicant needed to be a senior at a Yuba County high school. The applicant also must have been planning to attend, or continue at, a trade school, junior college, or college in the fall of 2023.
The endowment said 100 students applied for this year’s scholarship – the deadline was Jan. 31. Each student who applied was given a $10 Dutch Bros gift card. A panel of Yuba River Endowment board members interviewed 32 of the applicants in late March.
“Taking part in the interview process was a phenomenal experience,” Yuba River Endowment board member Kelly McNally said in a statement. “Whether they were heading to trade school or college, they were all very focused and driven. It was so inspiring to hear their goals and their passion to come back and better Yuba County.”
Endowment officials said the 32 scholarship winners included 21 high school seniors going on to higher education, two students attending trade school to be linemen, two students continuing at community colleges, and seven students continuing at four-year colleges.
“Of the high school seniors, two are from the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts, three from Wheatland High, seven from Lindhurst High and nine from Marysville High,” officials said.
Endowment officials said the awards were distributed as 20 $2,500 scholarships, seven $2,000 scholarships, and five $1,500 scholarships.
“Endowment representatives plan to attend the scholarship recognition events at each of the Yuba County high schools prior to graduation,” the endowment said. “As students receive and submit their fall registration confirmations, the funds will be distributed directly to them. All students who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply again next year.”
The Yuba River Endowment is a nonprofit organization created by Yuba County farmers who have water rights from the Yuba River. Farmers are able to transfer a portion of their water to drought-stricken areas of the state, the endowment said.
“Proceeds from these transfers provide the funding for the Yuba River Endowment,” officials said. “Since formation in late 2019, the Endowment has donated over $550,000 to support Yuba County ag education, provide food resources, veteran’s support, and much more.”