A Yuba City man wanted by parole officers is being investigated for his involvement in a vehicle pursuit with Yuba County Sheriff’s Deputies that resulted in the man crashing into an orchard on Simpson Lane in Marysville.
At 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy attempted to stop a two-door Honda Civic driving with no lights when it nearly collided with another vehicle on Simpson Lane, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah via email.
The driver fled from the deputy at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour while heading east on Simpson Lane and proceeded to turn into an orchard.
The pursuit continued into the orchard where the suspect crashed the car and fled on foot.
It is not known at this time how many people were in the car at the time of the crash, Carbah said.
The suspect was not located at the orchard but the vehicle’s license plate and description matched a vehicle associated with 31-year-old Michael Ardito of Yuba City who was wanted by parole.
At approximately 3:30 a.m. Wednesday the Gridley Police Department informed the Yuba County Sheriff’’s Office that Ardito and his girlfriend went to Orchard Hospital in Gridley for treatment.
They were flown to Enloe Medical Center in Chico.
Carbah said an investigation is ongoing to determine if Ardito was involved in the pursuit.
Ardito was still at Enloe being treated for head trauma as of late Wednesday, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Lt. Nathan Lybarger.