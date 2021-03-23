Yuba County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating an attempted homicide that occurred earlier this week in the Oregon House area.
Around 9 a.m. on Monday, a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm walked into the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office to report an alleged shooting that had occurred overnight off Begonia Way and Saagennah Trail.
The woman was transported to the hospital where she was treated and released for her injury. She told law enforcement she believed a second victim remained at the residence she had fled.
A SWAT team was sent to the area where the incident was reported and located the second victim, whose injuries were not released by the sheriff’s office.
No suspects were located at the scene. Yuba County spokesperson Leslie Williams said the department would not be releasing information pertaining to the suspect on Tuesday afternoon.
“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” Williams said in a press release. “Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Yuba County Investigations Unit at 530-749-7777.”