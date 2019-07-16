The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a large-scale active shooter training for regional law enforcement at the Toyota Amphitheater in Wheatland this morning (Wednesday).
The training -– which is not open to the public – will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.
The active shooter drill will occur during a simulated concert, according to a department press release. Involved personnel will react under guidelines provided to their individual groups. They will be trained in communications under stress, resource utilization, tactical medical capabilities, threat neutralization, preservation of life, and mass casualty.
The Appeal-Democrat will be attending the training and will publish a story for Thursday’s edition.