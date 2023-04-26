The Yuba County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Tuesday the continuation of the county’s ban on the cultivation of industrial hemp.

According to Yuba County Agricultural Commissioner Stephen Scheer, he has only received one inquiry regarding industrial hemp production in the county over the past two years. Because of this relatively low interest claimed by Scheer and the fact that Scheer believes legal hemp production would do more harm than good, he recommended to the board that Yuba County continue its prohibition.

Tags

Recommended for you