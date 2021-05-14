Yuba County supervisors recently rescinded a declaration of a public health emergency pertaining to the ongoing pandemic in the county.
On March 10, 2020, the Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu declared a local health emergency due to COVID-19. On the same day, the board ratified Luu’s declaration and delegated authority to her to terminate the local health emergency. On May 5, Luu rescinded the last local health order, according to a staff report.
Board chair Gary Bradford said the decision to vote to rescind the declaration was made based on public input, supervisor input and staff discussion – including with Luu.
“With vaccines rolling out, both new COVID-19 infections and the associated risks to our health care system have decreased significantly,” Bradford said.
He said the belief is Yuba County will continue to receive state and federal relief funding. Along with ratifying Luu’s emergency declaration in March 2020, the board also ratified a standard emergency declaration from the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services. Bradford said that emergency declaration remains in place and is what is tied to funding for emergencies.
“It signals the start of our transition away from the COVID-19 pandemic to a situation where COVID-19 is more endemic, much like the flu,” Bradford said of the emergency declaration ending. “It signals we are getting back to normal with schools open, businesses open, and community events resuming.”
Bradford said he’s optimistic about nearing the end of the pandemic.
“However, I am concerned with our low vaccination rate and high case rate when compared to many other counties in California,” Bradford said.
While Yuba County residents are not under any local health emergency or orders, the area is still subject to California COVID-19 restrictions.
“I encourage all residents who are eligible to get vaccinated to ensure we continue the trend toward ‘back to normal,’” Bradford said.