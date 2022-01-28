Yuba-Sutter 4-H recently received money from Grange Co-op as part of its effort in supporting youth in agriculture.
In total, Grange Co-op, with the help of customers, members, and employees, was able to donate more than $175,000. Part of that money, $75,000, was donated to local 4-H and FFA organizations. One of those local 4-H organizations was Yuba-Sutter 4-H, who received $10,000.
“Grange Co-op works to fulfill the cooperative model of helping our community,” said Jason Wall, marketing manager for Grange Co-op, in a statement. “It’s because of our great customers and members that we can help so many.”
Grange Co-op said it was committed to supporting organizations such as 4-H and FFA.
“With many schools transitioning away from vocational training, now more than ever, it is crucial we continue to support organizations that instill important skills into the next generation,” Wall said. “We want to continue the legacy of our founding members, to always pursue supporting agriculture communities.”
Grange Co-op said it was also able to support students with the purchase of more than $100,000 in project animals for communities that it serves.
“Many local records were broken at the 2021 auctions within Southern Oregon and Northern California. We were proud to be a part of those record-breaking numbers, helping reward students for their challenging work,” said Demetria Marical, Grange Co-op’s Youth and Community Outreach coordinator, in a statement. “We look forward to helping students achieve their goals and navigate 2022. It is important for us to fulfil our purpose of helping our communities, customers and employees achieve more together.”