Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of state Community Service Block Grants (CSBG) are allocated to the Yuba-Sutter area every year to assist low-income residents and alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty in the community.
Both counties have commissions that determine funding recipients each year – the Sutter County Community Action Agency and the Yuba County Community Services Commission. In addition to choosing the recipients, the agencies work with community members and other local organizations during a strategic planning process every two years to determine the area’s most significant needs.
In 2019, the area’s biggest needs were shelters and affordable housing, behavioral health services, employment skills and higher paying jobs, the coordinated-entry system, and alcohol/substance/drug abuse programs.
Last year, the $593,053 the area received went to Norcal Services for Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Inc., the Yuba-Sutter Legal Center, and the Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium, which helped its coordinated-entry partners – Bridges to Housing, Hands of Hope, California Rural Legal Assistance, Casa de Esperanza, Habitat for Humanity, Hands of Hope, Harmony Health, REST, and the Salvation Army – provide services to the region’s homeless population.
“The funding is really important. It allows us to run a lot of our programs and staffing for those services, that way when we do receive community donations, they can go directly into the program,” said Joseph Hale, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Yuba/Sutter. “We’ve been able to use the funding to build our capacity in many ways, from in-home repairs and building programs to helping fund the Life Building Center.”
Another use for the funding is as the local match when applying for additional private and government funding opportunities. Hale said there’s been cases his organization has been able to quadruple its funding amount by using the CSBG funds as a matching source.
Brynda Stranix, president and COO of the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, serves as the executive director for both community action agencies.
“The agencies receive applications from community organizations annually. They conduct interviews with those agencies and then applications are scored by the Board of Directors. Those that score highest and hit targeted issues are the ones considered for funding,” Stranix said. “The process occurs between September and December of each year.”
Each county typically receives about $250,000 in CSBG funds per year, she said.
Agencies that would receive funding for 2020 were also announced last December. Stranix said those entities include Norcal Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, the Yuba-Sutter Legal Center, and the Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium, which helped fund Bridges to Housing, Casa de Esperanza, Habitat for Humanity, Hands of Hope, REST, the Salvation Army, and Adventist Health/Rideout.
“Request for Proposals for the 2021 grant funding will go out in early September,” Stranix said. “They usually have until mid-October to submit proposals, then the interviews and selection process will be conducted, with announcements made in December.”
In addition to CSBG funds, both counties are expected to receive an additional $300,000 in COVID-related funding this year. Stranix said her team will release more information once they receive details from the state.
For more information about available resources, visit yubacares.org or suttercares.org.