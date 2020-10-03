Due in part to regional wildfires burning around Northern California, air quality in Yuba-Sutter remained unhealthy on Saturday, registering a 168 on the AQI index as of 5 p.m.
The air quality is forecasted to remain unhealthy through Monday, according to https://www.airnow.gov.
The fires causing the smoky conditions remain very active, led by the Glass Fire burning in Napa and Sonoma County. It was 10 percent contained as of Saturday night, according to Cal Fire. Evacuation orders are still in effect.
The Zogg Fire in Shasta County, is 56 percent contained and has burned over 56,300 acres on Saturday.
All evacuation orders for Shasta County remain in place.
The North Complex Fire burning in Plumas County northeast of Oroville remained at 79 percent on Saturday with acreage listed at approximately 317,459, according to Cal Fire.
There have been 15 known fatalities in the North Complex Fire.
The August Complex Fires, affecting multiple counties including Colusa County, in total is 51 percent contained on Saturday. It has burned about 979,386 acres, according to Cal Fire. There is one known fatality with 159 structures reported destroyed.
Weather through the weekend is expected to hover around triple-digits, which at least 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.