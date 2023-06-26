After a brief cool down, the Yuba-Sutter area could see temperatures this week as high as 100 degrees or more, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials with the weather service said “well above normal temperatures” could bring a “major heat risk” to areas in the valley and foothills through the July Fourth holiday weekend. On Thursday, there will be a moderate heat risk, but from Friday through Saturday there is expected to be a major heat risk with the most widespread higher temperatures happening on Saturday. 

