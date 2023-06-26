After a brief cool down, the Yuba-Sutter area could see temperatures this week as high as 100 degrees or more, according to the National Weather Service.
Officials with the weather service said “well above normal temperatures” could bring a “major heat risk” to areas in the valley and foothills through the July Fourth holiday weekend. On Thursday, there will be a moderate heat risk, but from Friday through Saturday there is expected to be a major heat risk with the most widespread higher temperatures happening on Saturday.
The National Weather Service said for the valley and foothills, there is a 55-95% chance of exceeding 100 degrees in the valley on Friday, 75-100% chance of exceeding 100 degrees in the valley on Saturday and a 55-95% chance of exceeding 100 degrees in the valley on Sunday.
In the northern Sacramento Valley, there is a 35-65% chance of exceeding 110 degrees on Saturday and a 40-65% chance of exceeding 110 degrees on Sunday.
Along with elevated temperatures, the National Weather Service also said that “rivers and creeks will continue to flow high, cold, and fast as a result of mountain snowmelt.”
As a result of the higher temperatures, officials said there is a major risk for “heat-related illnesses for pets, livestock, and much of the population, especially anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.” Officials said it is likely there will be impacts to some “health systems, heat-sensitive industries and infrastructure.”
In Sacramento, Saturday is anticipated to be the hottest day of the week with a temperature of 104 degrees expected.
After this week’s heatwave, temperatures are expected to cool a bit, but still remain warm throughout the state.
“According to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Outlook, temperatures across California favor above-normal temperatures between Saturday, July 1, and Wednesday, July 5,” The Sacramento Bee reported.