The Yuba-Sutter Arts Council is adapting to virtual programming to adhere to social distancing guidelines while bringing arts and culture to the region. While the organization had to postpone all of its scheduled springtime events, Director David Read said they are working to create new programs as well as adapt others to be accessible online.
“We’re just working very hard to not just entertain people but provide relevant content to keep people engaged,” Read said.
Yuba Sutter Arts is a local partner of the California Arts Council, which works to expand artistic awareness and engagement of the arts through arts programs and cultural activities. The organization also runs the Lee Burrows Theatre in Marysville, where events are hosted.
Read said YS Arts has worked to adapt to virtual programming like Zoom open-mic poetry events, virtual happy hours, a Facebook live porch concert and more in response to the cancellation or postponement of all in-person events for the spring. Many of the virtual programs are available on the organization’s Facebook page: Yuba Sutter Arts or through Zoom meetings.
“While we understand that there is no shortage of online arts content available from the world’s great arts and culture institutions – virtual museum and gallery tours, music and theater performances – we want to be able to offer a local flavor of the arts scene while we all shelter in place,” Read said in a press release.
Offering local flavor, Read said the organization is going to start a weekly series of live-streamed interviews on Facebook, to highlight what local artists and are doing to continue their art at this time. The first interview with Yuba-Sutter native Alex Cesena started streaming on their Facebook page April 10.
“The theme is what are any of us doing to keep art and culture alive during these crazy times,” Read said of the interview series. “People will hopefully get a kick out of it.”
The organization also wants to collaborate with other local groups to create activities like a virtual tour of the Sutter County History Museum or organizing virtual youth choir rehearsals. However Read said computer access could be a barrier to gathering the kids together virtually.
Read said the organization will continue to mostly be funded by the state, noting that YS Arts will lose about $20,000 from revenue generated from programs and theatre activities, but said the $400,000 annual budget will be able to handle the impact.
“It’s a hit, we’ll feel it but it won’t tank us,” Read said.
In the meantime, Read said the organization is applying for grants like the national endowment for the arts general relief funding and California arts council support programs. He said they are also still planning to host their largest annual fundraiser, Harvest the Arts, in October.