Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a virtual panel discussion on Wednesday to discuss why arts and culture matter in the Yuba-Sutter area.
This is the second installment of the virtual “Leadership Conversation,”series hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, following a talk inspired by the centennial anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment last month.
Topics to be discussed during the virtual conversation include how the arts -- literary, visual, or performance -- define a community, how art can cross language barriers and how art contributes to the local economy.
“The panel will explore the healing nature of art, how it contributes to quality of life and how the arts can represent a society’s collective memory,” it was stated in a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “Who knew the phrase ‘art and culture’ could inspire so many questions and ideas!”
The panel discussion will be moderated by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Executive Director David Read.
He will be joined by several locals in art and culture leadership roles within the community including: Vera Correa, Alliance for Hispanic Advancement board member; Candice Young Fresquez, Bok Kai Parade and Festival Committee chairperson; Jessica Hougen, Sutter County Museum director and curator; Tonya Mack, Yuba Community College District Grant Research and Development Officer and co-founder of The Village; Foster McManus, actor, director and Acting Company associate; Susan Miller, educator and co-president of the Sutter Performing Arts Association; James Ochsner, Sutter County Director of Library Services; and Chris Pedigo, board member of the Mary Aaron Museum and the Historic Marysville City Cemetery as well as a member of the Yuba County Historic Resources Commission.
The discussion will be livestreamed on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook page from 6-7:30 p.m.
Following the live feed, a video recording will be available on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook and Youtube pages.
For more information, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 742-2787 or email email@yubasutterarts.org.