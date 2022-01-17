Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in downtown Yuba City opened up its live entertainment for the year on Saturday with a Cocktails and Crooners musical show that also served as a fundraiser for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture (YSAC).
Each ticket purchased helps YSAC continue to offer another year of entertainment. YSAC expanded into Yuba City about eight months ago where it has offered a handful of shows up to now.
Those who attended Saturday were pleased with the additional entertainment option that was made available in Sutter County.
“Any entertainment venue will benefit Yuba-Sutter,” said Jennifer Whitlock of Yuba City.
With the decrease of live bands coming to the area, Whitlock has been searching for local performing arts spots to enjoy live music.
“A (way) to stay away from Chico (and) Sacramento,” Whitlock said.
Sutter Theater on Plumas Street has been providing an option for those in the performing arts business for nearly a year.
Cocktails and Crooners was the beginning of what YSAC hopes is a productive year.
The artists who performed were excited for the opportunity to kick off another year for YSAC.
“Right now we’re celebrating and having fun,” said Alex Cesena, who performed Saturday and was master of ceremonies. “This is a one-and-done type of show. Who knows what next year might bring?”
Cesena sang alongside a number of local artists, including Kelly Cunningham, Matt DeMeritt, Gay Galvin and Alex Mazerolle. Marysville Councilmember Stuart Gilchrist made an appearance as a special guest.
“This is my first official show in this new theater,” Mazerolle said. “We’re singing some cocktail-inspired songs tonight, they all have a cocktail-crooner theme to them.”
The ensemble of crooners sang old favorites such as “One for my baby,” “I get a kick out of you,” “Drunk in love,” “Scotch & Soda,” “Days of wine and roses,” “Strawberry wine,” “One bourbon-one scotch-one beer,” “Ladies who lunch,” “Friends in low places,” and more.
Mazerolle sang solo and alongside her childhood pal, Cesena. The two grew up together and love every opportunity to reunite on the stage.
“Every time he comes home it’s a huge deal and we got to put on a show (because) everyone comes out to celebrate the return of my long-lost husband,” Mazerolle said.
YSAC’s next live show will be Jan. 28 for the complete works of William Shakespeare. It runs through Feb. 5 at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City.
Attendees must provide a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination prior to entry and will be required to wear masks at all times unless eating or drinking.
For more information, call 530-742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.