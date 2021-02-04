A new version of a traditional book club is the latest programming available through Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
In the Reel Book Society, participants will read a book and watch a film adaptation of the book to discuss as a group, according to a press release from Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
The society blends book and film analysis to interact with familiar forms of entertainment and media in an engaging way.
“Most people have a New Year’s resolution that involves taking the time to read more, but the motivation to do it is where it becomes difficult,” it was stated in the press release. “‘Community’ is the easiest way to fulfill this goal especially during the time of COVID-19. Motivation is at a low for many of us who miss social interactions, so let the Society be your friend group outside of daily obligations.”
The society will explore any genre – such as romance, fantasy, sci-fi, young adult, horror and more.
Some of the first books the society will be exploring include “Emma” by Jane Austen, “Holes” by Louis Sachar, “Stardust” by Neil Gaiman and “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly.
The hosts of the society are Shawntay Arroyo and London Donson.
Arroyo is the arts in education coordinator and social media manager for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and Donson has a bachelor of arts in rhetorical communication and spent much of his academic career analyzing popular media.
To sign up and join the Reel Book Society, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
The group started the first book, “Emma,” on Monday but they will continue to take people throughout the month of February.