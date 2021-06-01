Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture recently announced it was planning a short film festival focusing on Yuba and Sutter counties.
What will be called “Look at Us, Yuba-Sutter,” the festival will feature films that are 13 minutes or less in length that have all been created locally.
Cinematic arts have become more accessible over the years as technology is readily available to many who wish to tell a story using the medium. The short-film format seemed ideal to create a program by providing a prompt for local amateur or professional filmmakers to demonstrate their cinematic visions and then be recognized at a public event.
The festival is the brainchild of Yuba City Councilmember Shon Harris and the idea is to focus on the Yuba-Sutter community and channel the collective creativity of its residents.
“I really wanted to offer a challenge to local creative folks to come up with a cinematic way to document what makes our area so special like the people, places, events and our history,” Harris said in a press release. “Fully acted or documentary films and even way-out-there animated films are welcome, as long as they are family friendly.”
There are three filmmaker categories: student (seventh through 12th grades), amateur and professional.
Film genre categories include animation, documentary/mockumentary, scripted/fictional and music video.
Cash prizes will be awarded for best student film, best amateur film and best professional film regardless of genre. In each case, first-place winners will receive $200, second-place winners will receive $100 and third-place winners will receive $50.
In addition, a people's choice award will be given for $100 and a judge's choice award for $100.
Films will be judged based on engaging and interesting stories, camera technique, understandable audio, thoughtful lighting and editing transitions, and use of music to create mood.
Complete festival guidelines can be found at www.yubasutterarts.org.
The deadline to enter is Sept. 19 – a participation form is also available on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture website.
Participants can email the form and film in an MP4 format to abbie@yubasutterarts.org. The film can also be uploaded to Google Drive with the share rights set to “anyone with the link can view,” and then email the link to the email above.
The film festival is scheduled for Oct. 2.