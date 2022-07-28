In its 41st year since its founding in 1981, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture held a State of the Arts event on Wednesday to inaugurate new executive officers and present projects and programs that have made an impact on the local arts and culture scene over the last year.
The nonprofit organization was established five years after the creation of the California Arts Council, said Executive Director David Read. Board members and community members were invited to the event to observe the different ways the group has engaged with the arts community.
The outgoing president of the nonprofit, Narinder Dhaliwal, reached her term limit after serving for three years. She called for a motion to approve the incoming executives including current president Susan Miller, vice president Tom Galvin, treasurer Alondra Bains and secretary Lila Solarzano-Rivera. The motion was passed by all board members in attendance.
“From now, I will be on the board as a general member, and I’m looking forward to seeing the tremendous efforts Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture bring to the community,” Dhaliwal said.
Read delivered a presentation about the programs and services that have been established to connect the Yuba-Sutter community with visual, performing and cultural arts. He highlighted the nonprofit’s dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion within its programs and its internal structure.
“Diversity, equity and inclusion are more than just words to us. As we try to operationalize those words into a whole new way of thinking about what different kinds of organizations do, we work to diversify our staff, our board, our audiences, and create equitable practices so that no one is turned away or unable to participate,” Read said.
During the presentation, he reviewed a list of community arts and culture groups that the nonprofit has continued to support, including dance and theater companies as well as cultural festivals. Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture also helped organize new performing arts troupes including the youth theater company Center Stage Productions and the jazz orchestra Yuba Sutter Big Band.
The nonprofit has worked to create several student-based programs that cover visual, performing and written arts. By connecting students with artistic programs and competitions, the organization has helped young artists gain recognition for their work, Read said. Art to End Tobacco encouraged high school students to create art focused on the dangers of smoking. Over 200 entries were turned into decks of playing cards in the final stage of the project, Read said.
The nonprofit has also worked with the Congressional Art Competition for several years. Winning students have been given the opportunity to hang their artwork in Congressman John Garamendi’s office in Washington, D.C. Read said that the competition has also received support from Congressman Doug LaMalfa.
The nonprofit has also focused on establishing more community art projects that highlight history in the Yuba-Sutter area such as a memorial project for Japanese internment victims at the Arboga Assembly Center. Arts & Culture Boardmember and Marysville City Councilmember Stuart Gilchrist designed the project to reflect the steel barracks where over 2,500 Japanese-Americans were held captive during World War II.
Murals with QR codes were designed to allow visitors to read stories of those kept at the Arboga Assembly and watch videos of people recounting their experiences.
“This is a little bit of history in Yuba County – our area – that needs to be remembered,” Read said.
The nonprofit plans to integrate more public arts projects including a series of murals on the side of the Sutter Theater. Similar mural projects were done in Live Oak, Read said. A previous mural that was featured on the side of the Sutter Theater was lost after the wall was resurfaced due to leaks, he said.
In his closing remarks, Read encouraged attendants to continue to support Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture through membership or providing donations to restore the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts. For updates regarding local arts and cultural events or for more information on membership, visit yubasutterarts.org.