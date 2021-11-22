In an effort to help the arts and culture community in the region, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture was selected to receive an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for $150,000.
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture (YSAC) said in a news release that it will use this funding to distribute grants in the Yuba-Sutter community to eligible recipients to save jobs and to fund operations and facilities, health and safety supplies, and marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation.
“We are honored to have been chosen as one of only 66 recipients in the entire country to receive this funding which will help us continue our re-granting program begun last year,” said David Read, YSAC executive director, in the release. “Watch for an announcement later this year about applicant qualifications, the availability of the grant application form, and reporting guidelines.”
Grants totaling $20,200,000 to 66 local arts agencies nationwide for sub-granting are being given out by the NEA. This is the second of three installments of the NEA’s American Rescue Plan funding, with a third installment of funding to arts organizations set to be announced early next year, the release said.
For more information about YSAC programs, call 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.