Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture announced it will be acquiring the Sutter Theater on Plumas Street in Yuba City, which will be known as the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts.
“It’s not really a movie theater anymore, it’s so much more than that,” said Abbie Cesena, managing director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, said the Sutter Performing Arts Association team has been working to remodel the theater for years to turn it into a performing arts venue.
“A lot of folks have helped along the way, there have been fundraisers, major donors,” Read said. “... After all this time, here’s this space and Sutter Performing Arts (Association) came to our organization, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, and said ‘we’ve done this part, would you like to take it over as far as managing the property and putting on different programs and events’ and we said ‘yes.’”
He said this has been in the works for more than a year and the board of directors for both organizations have approved the agreement – Read said they just have to file some remaining paperwork.
He said it’s a transfer of the asset – the building, theater and art gallery will become the property of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and there will be a key ceremony and open house event on June 25.
“It’s a great collaboration between organizations, the Sutter Performing Arts Association and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture,” Read said.
He said the plan will be to host programming and events that the community will enjoy and support – some of the ideas include social dancing, bringing in musical performances and more.
“We will continue surveying the community but we just want it to be relevant, we want to stretch their imaginations a little bit in a good way,” Read said. “...Everything’s on the table...It’s all part of what we want to do, just continuing to invest in the property, finish the back theater. I mean this is going to be a cultural center.”
He said some of the work left to do at the facility includes developing the theater at the back of the building and purchasing some equipment.
Read said “we’re not really in any rush” to open the facility – he estimates it could be sometime in late summer or early fall.
“We want to be thoughtful about it,” Read said.
The Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture facility in Marysville, Read said, will continue to be in use and it will just depend on the programing – both facilities have art galleries but the Burrows Theater is a bit smaller than the theater at the Sutter Theater.
The Marysville facility is also in the process of being cleaned up – those who have passed by may have noticed the outside was recently repainted.
“We’re doing the outside, a little bit of landscaping, then we’re going to move inside,” Read said.
Cesena said the “Celebrate the Keys Event” at the Sutter Theater – 754 Plumas St., Yuba City – will take place on June 25 from 5-7 p.m. and it will be set up as an open house so people can see what has been done. There will be a grand opening at a later date.
During the event, there will be appetizers, drinks and live music – the event is free and open to the public.
“We’ll probably also be doing a survey so people can give us some ideas on what they might be interested in for the future, entertainment-wise, program-wise, that kind of thing,” Cesena said.
The Sutter Performing Arts Association declined to comment.
“We’re thrilled and excited for the opportunity and the challenge,” Read said. “...We want it to be a living, breathing center for the arts.”