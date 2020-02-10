The Lee Burrows Theater in Marysville – home to Yuba Sutter Arts – has experienced vandalism and theft recently.
In the past couple of weeks, a terra cotta planter in the front of the theater was destroyed. A chain link gate was broken into on the north side of the theater and both propane tanks and chairs from the courtyard were stolen.
“We seemed to be experiencing an uptick in issues,” said Yuba Sutter Arts Council Executive Director David Read.
The theater is located along the main stretch of Highway 70 through Marysville. Given its location, Read said, the theater is exposed and vulnerable to the types of criminal acts it has experienced recently. This isn’t the first time either.
“Over the years we have experienced minor acts of vandalism – pulling freshly planted flowers out of the planters in front of our theater, ripping a side gate off its hingers to gain access to a secure area to sleep at the front of our office, breaking off branches from bushes, etc.,” said Read.
A police report has not been filed. To prevent similar crimes from occurring again in the future, the theater is planning on taking precautionary measures.
“About all we can do at this point is to put in additional lighting and add a camera security system to go along with our current alarm system,” said Read.
Since the recent occurrence of thefts and vandalism, Read said Yuba Sutter Arts has received an outpouring of support from the community. He said new sponsors are also planning on donating propane tanks to replace the ones that were stolen.