After excessive heat warnings canceled July’s outdoor equity excursion, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is ready to cool things off with a trip to Truckee and the Donner Pass Summit Tunnels.
This trip will take place on Aug. 26 and will include free bus transportation to and from Marysville. Registered guests will meet at 8 a.m. at 624 E St. in Marysville to board the bus or arrange carpooling. Participants are also welcome to use their own vehicle and meet the bus at the Donner Ski Ranch at 19320 Donner Pass Rd. in Norden at 10:30 a.m. to join the caravan to the trailhead.
The Donner Tunnels were carved out of solid granite by thousands of Chinese laborers over 150 years ago. This astonishing engineering feat resulted in miles of railroad tunnels on Donner Summit and was considered a crucial link in the Transcontinental Railroad.
The hike itself will consist of a 4-mile round trip trek through these tunnels and its abandoned tracks. Rated as easy to moderate and relatively flat, hikers should expect tricky footing due to the remaining railroad track gravel, occasional fallen boulders, and melted snow.
Upon arrival, the group will commence on the first 2 miles of tunnel exploration before breaking for lunch. Organizers recommend wearing waterproof hiking boots and encourage participants to bring a flashlight or headlamp, a fully charged cell phone, lunch, and extra water.
Due to the elevation and cave-like environment, guests should also anticipate cooler temperatures.
One of the primary features of these tunnels is the immense accumulation of street art and graffiti that line the inner and outer walls. However, visitors should be aware that some of the spray-painted words or images may not be appropriate for younger hikers. Occasional openings in the tunnels allow hikers to enjoy stunning views of Donner Lake.
The art activity for this hike will be a little different than its predecessors. Participants are still welcome to nature journal and sketch during the lunch break, however they may also be inspired to create their own graffiti masterpiece on a spray painted souvenir T-shirt to take home. Shirts, paint supplies, and how-to instruction will all be provided free of charge and, as usual, snacks and extra water will be available at the start and finish of each hike. In addition to this, an embedded artist and scientist will be with the group to answer questions and enhance the explorative experience of those encountering this unique part of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.
After lunch, the group will commence on its 2-mile trek back to the bus and or parking area. It is approximated that the group will return to the trailhead by 2 p.m. and will reach Marysville by 4 p.m.
This program was made possible by an Outdoor Equity Program grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation. Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture has been conducting these free monthly adventures since the first of the year and interested participants can monitor its website for more announcements on future excursions.
Questions and concerns in regards to this program can be forwarded to Anna Newman by calling 956-525-2031. This trip is limited to the first 45 participants. Pre-registration is mandatory and can be done by visiting yubasutterarts.org or calling 530-742-2787.
Those that have signed up and for some reason find that they cannot attend are encouraged to contact Yuba Sutter Arts as soon as possible so that others on the waiting list can be notified.