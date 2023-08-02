Donner Tunnels1.jpg

One of the Donner Tunnels with graffiti art featured on the Donner Pass Summit Tunnels trail in Truckee. Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will be leading a free guided hike complete with bus transportation on Aug. 26 as part of its ongoing Outdoor Equity Program.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

After excessive heat warnings canceled July’s outdoor equity excursion, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is ready to cool things off with a trip to Truckee and the Donner Pass Summit Tunnels. 

This trip will take place on Aug. 26 and will include free bus transportation to and from Marysville. Registered guests will meet at 8 a.m. at 624 E St. in Marysville to board the bus or arrange carpooling. Participants are also welcome to use their own vehicle and meet the bus at the Donner Ski Ranch at 19320 Donner Pass Rd. in Norden at 10:30 a.m. to join the caravan to the trailhead. 

