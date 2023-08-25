Following the announcement last week of Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Perry’s decision to resign from her position, officials with the chamber said that an active search is currently underway for her replacement.

Perry, who cited her family’s plans to move out of state as her reason for leaving, took on the role of executive director in March after former Chamber of Commerce CEO Marni Sanders resigned to pursue a leadership position with Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter. Perry started her career with nonprofit organizations in 2008 and has primarily focused on advertisement and business development, the Appeal previously reported.

Tags

Recommended for you