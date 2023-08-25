Following the announcement last week of Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Perry’s decision to resign from her position, officials with the chamber said that an active search is currently underway for her replacement.
Perry, who cited her family’s plans to move out of state as her reason for leaving, took on the role of executive director in March after former Chamber of Commerce CEO Marni Sanders resigned to pursue a leadership position with Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter. Perry started her career with nonprofit organizations in 2008 and has primarily focused on advertisement and business development, the Appeal previously reported.
After Perry’s announcement, the chamber’s board of directors expressed their gratitude for her dedication and hard work during her tenure.
"Kristen's contributions have positively impacted our business community and positioned us for continued success,” Carolynn Kearby, chair of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, said in a statement. “The Board of Directors fully supports her decision to prioritize her family."
Officials with the chamber said the organization already is actively seeking a new executive director to build upon the chamber’s accomplishments and drive further growth.
“The board welcomes applications from qualified individuals who share a passion for community development and business advancement,” officials said.
Candidates interested in the executive director position can submit their resumes to Kearby at kearby12@gmail.com.
“The chamber is committed to maintaining its momentum and remaining a driving force in the local economy,” officials said. “The search for a new executive director is a reflection of this commitment, as the board aims to find a leader who will continue to foster a thriving business environment in the Yuba-Sutter region.”