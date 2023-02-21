On Tuesday, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce announced that Membership and Marketing Coordinator Kristen Perry will take on the role as its new executive director.
Officials said that Perry has over 10 years of experience developing and implementing membership services. After starting her career with nonprofit organizations in 2008, Perry has primarily focused on advertisement and business development.
“I am grateful for the incredible community that welcomed me to the Chamber less than a year ago. I am honored and excited to continue my path with the Chamber as the next Executive Director,” Perry said in a statement. “With uncertainties of the current economy and the recent challenges of COVID, I see the work of the Chamber to be as important now as ever. I feel that I will bring the skill sets from past employment and training, as well as current organization understanding, to embrace these changes and continue to build the Chamber into the premier organization representing business.”
Perry’s role as the Chamber’s executive director will be effective as of March 1. Members of the Chamber’s Board of Directors believe that Perry will fulfill the organization’s mission of building relationships, business and community, officials said.
“Kristen has shown great leadership in her current role with the Chamber and has helped our businesses and ambassadors rise above any challenge. Kristen is and will be an excellent Executive Director,” Board Chair Carolynn Kearby said in a statement.
Perry’s appointment as executive director follows the announcement of former CEO Marni Sanders. In January, Sanders announced her intention to step down from her role in the Chamber of Commerce to take on a new leadership role in Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter.
Sanders, who said she has been with the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce for six years, confirmed with the Appeal that she will be taking over in her new role at Blue Zones on March 6. Her last day as CEO of the chamber will be Thursday.
“I am really excited for Kristen to step in as the Executive Director for the Chamber of Commerce. She has been an exceptional part of the team over the last year. Her sincere desire to support the business community makes her the perfect candidate for this position. With her experience and expertise, the Chamber is in great hands! I am eager to see all the great things she’s going to do,” Sanders said in a statement.